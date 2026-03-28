﻿Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Iranian counterpart hold telephonic conversation, stress need for de-escalation in region

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has stressed the urgent need for de-escalation in the region during a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, today.

The two senior diplomats discussed the changing regional security landscape and current events affecting the region today.

During the discussion, Senator Dar stressed that constructive dialogue and diplomatic engagement represent the sole feasible route towards achieving enduring peace.

He reaffirmed Pakistan”s steadfast commitment to backing all initiatives designed to re-establish peace and stability throughout the region.