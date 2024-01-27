PCB Board of Governors formed

LAHORE: The PCB on Saturday announced the composition of Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. The Board of Governors now stands as follows:

Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee); Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee); Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK; Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali; Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana; Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur; Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL); Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); Representative of Ghani Glass Limited; Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV); and Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member).