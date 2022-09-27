PCJCCI and PBIT organized CPEC Conference 2022

Lahore, September 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) organized the 3rd session of Punjab Investment working Group to discuss ‘CPEC: ACHIEVEMENTS, CHALLENGES AND WAY FORWARD’ in collaboration with Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and industry (PCJCCI) today at PCJCCI Secretariat.

The session was chaired by Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries (ICI and SD) Department, Government of the Punjab, while leading stakeholders and experts on policy issues, industrial growth, legal framework and regulatory reforms from Pakistan and China also participated in the discussion. Other speakers included Ms. Asma Hamid, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Vice Chancellor PTUT, and Mr. Mustafa Syed, Executive Director, Pakistan China Institute, Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI.

Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI welcomed the participants from both sides and shared that opportunities of industrial cooperation under the second phase of CPEC require businesses from Punjab to engage with their Chinese counterparts to form Joint ventures and to learn contemporary technologies. He further added that, it is most critical for Pakistan and China to make CPEC a success and model for neighbourly, regional and global collaboration.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, in his keynote address said that the immense opportunities available for both B2B and G2B collaborations spanning across areas of industry, livestock, agriculture, health, education, labour force training, connectivity via rail/road and fiber-optic have a great transformative impact on the overall socio-economic growth of Pakistan while also opening greater opportunities for Chinese business to reach to new markets both for supply of products and services. Ms. Sunny Yang, CEO TCL shared ideas and educated the local and foreign audience on how CPEC, since its inception, has been transforming the overall relationship between China and Pakistan.

During the session, concerned government entities and private sector stakeholders exchanged their views on creating a strong enabling environment to attract industrial investments, both in the services and the manufacturing sectors from China and other countries under the inclusive vision of CPEC.

Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said during his vote of thanks that the CPEC has influenced different economic factors like leadership quality, the quality of infrastructure, revenue generation, job opportunities and technology gateway. It is expected that, CPEC projects will add a rise of 2.5% in GDP of Pakistan and provide employment opportunity with almost 2.3 millions jobs as well.

