PM: (Compliance of party manifesto backbone for existence: PM)

July 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan has said compliance of manifesto and discipline are backbone for the very existence of a party.

He stated this while talking to Chairman of PTI Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline Salman Aftab. Imran Khan said ensuring party’s discipline should be the top priority of all members.

The Prime Minister said no one is allowed to disobey party’s regulations. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline.

