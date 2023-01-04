PM expresses Govt’s commitment for reconstruction, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his government’s strong commitment for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. He was addressing local notables in Sohbatpur District of Balochistan on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan is being held in Geneva on January 9.

He expressed the confidence that the civilized societies will extend a helping hand to the flood victims. He said Pakistan will also play its part for the reconstruction of the affected areas. The Prime Minister said they will not rest till the completion of task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas. He said the federal and provincial governments worked relentlessly and collectively to provide emergency relief and humanitarian assistance to the affected population in the wake of unprecedented floods.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government provided one hundred billion rupees to the flood victims through Benazir Income Support Program. The Prime Minister announced the opening of twelve Daanish Schools in Balochistan province saying the standard of Punjab Daanish Schools will be ensured in them. He said the solar energy will be used to operate these schools and medical clinics will also be constructed in them. He said these schools will provide free education and education to the students.

The Prime Minister said Government Boys Secondary School Killi Jaya Khan will also be brought at par with Daanish School. He said the Daanish School like facilities including the construction of hostel in Sohbatpur School will be ensured by 23rd March.