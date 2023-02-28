PM formally launches countrywide spring tree plantation campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched countrywide spring tree plantation campaign here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister appealed the entire nation to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign to secure the future of our coming generations. He said during this campaign two hundred and forty million trees will planted across the country. He stressed for enhancing the country’s forest cover to meet with the negative impacts of climate change.

The Prime Minister said the recent devastating floods which inflicted a loss of thirty billion dollars to the economy and displaced millions of people has further highlighted the significance of forests. He said we will have to take practical steps for environment protection and enhance green areas in the urban areas. He also stressed for enhancing awareness at educational institutions and seminaries in this regard.