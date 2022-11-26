PM invites Turkish investors to invest in divers sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said there is infinite potential of enhancing trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Addressing a meeting of Pakistan-Turkiye Business Council in Istanbul on Saturday, he said both the countries are like a family and our hearts beat together. He however said these historical fraternal relations are not properly reflected through the bilateral trade and investment relations.

He said we need to put our act together and simplify business regulations to realize the potential of cooperation. He said his government will do everything possible to address the issues faced by the Turkish businessmen in Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif said both the countries have signed an agreement to enhance trade volume to five billion dollars in the next three years. He said we should make utmost efforts to achieve this target rather double it in the given timeframe.

Referring to the reliance of Pakistan on expensive imported fuel, the Prime Minister said his government has firmed up a plan of producing ten thousand megawatts of electricity through solar projects. He invited the Turkish companies to invest in these projects which he said will help them earn good profits while save Pakistan from importing crude oil. He assured an enabling environment will be provided to the investors.

He said a special conference will also be organized in Islamabad for the Turkish investors to apprise them of the solar projects. We will be great partners in this big investment portfolio which will be a win-win for both the countries. As regards the launch of third of four MILGEM Corvette Ships for Pakistan Navy, the Prime Minister said this defence cooperation between the two countries will move forward in the days to come. He was also appreciative of Turkish help for the flood victims.