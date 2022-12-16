PM reiterates Pakistan’s firm resolve to eradicate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

In his tweets on Friday on the occasion of 8th anniversary of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, he said this day gives a message to the whole world that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

He said our struggle is continuing and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace. Shehbaz Sharif said the 16th December reminds the entire nation of the pain and agony of the terrorist act that took place in Army Public School, Peshawar. Even after several years, this pain has not been forgotten.

The Prime Minister said this is the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the tragedy and share the grief of their families. He said Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs. In her message on the occasion of 8th anniversary of Army Public School tragedy, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the nation has come a long way to defeat terrorism.

She said we are moving towards lasting peace and development in Pakistan. She said the nation has still not forgotten the Army Public School tragedy regardless of passage of eight years. The Information Minister said the cowardly militant elements attacked the future of nation and martyred the innocent children. She said nobody can hold back their tears while remembering this day.

She said the 16th December will continue to remind us of the great sacrifices of martyrs. She prayed for those martyred in Army Public School tragedy. Some tragedies happen to be so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the collective consciousness of the nation. The terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar eight years ago was precisely such an episode.

On December 16, 2014, nearly 150 people, including 132 children, lost their lives when Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the school and, in the most horrific orgy of violence imaginable, went from room to room slaughtering students and staff members.