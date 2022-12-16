Senate passes “The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022”

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed “The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022”.

The bill was laid by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the bill will help bring foreign investment in the country especially in Balochistan. He felicitated the present and previous governments for their work towards this end. The House unanimously adopted a resolution felicitating Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and its people for successfully holding football World Cup in the country.

The resolution moved by Senator Sarfraz Bugti said arrangements for the world cup are exemplary. It further said Qatar has ensured best available facilities to visitors and all teams. It said the House condemned all deliberate, malicious and negative propaganda instigated against Qatar for holding this successful event. It said people of Pakistan are proud of the people and the State of Qatar as being first Muslim and Gulf state for successfully holding the World Cup. The House has now been prorogued.