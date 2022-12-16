Customs officials foil, currency smuggling bid at Torkham border

Torkham: The customs officials have arrested a man and recovered 5,700 bags of urea fertilizer – used in making bombs – along with a thousand meters long wires at the Torkham border. Similarly, 50,000 Saudi Riyals were seized from an Afghan national and 5,000 US dollars from another man at the border on Friday. The customs officials have taken the accused into custody and started further investigation from them.

Customs Collector Moin-Ud-Din Wani said that these prohibited materials and cash were recovered during actions taken during the last four days. He said that crackdown against the smuggling of foreign currency is underway as per the directives of the Federal Finance Ministry.