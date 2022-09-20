PM Shehbaz holds meeting with Heads of States on the sidelines of 77th Session of UNGA 

Islamabad, September 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of 77th Session of UNGA in New York, held meetings with Federal Chancellor of Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In a meeting with Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues of common interest.

In another meeting with President of Spain Pedro Sanchez, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation in the wake of massive floods.

