PM Shehbaz visits Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the prime minister at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Soon after arrival, Sharif visited Mazar-e-Quaid, offered fateha and laid floral wreath. He also wrote his impressions in the book.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the governor and the chief minister in which overall political situation and administrative affairs of the province will be discussed.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet prominent personalities of the business community and a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce. During these meetings, the premier will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement in the country’s economy.