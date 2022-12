ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of former President of Women Wing of PML-N and senior Parliamentarian Najma Hameed here in Islamabad on Tuesday and condoled her death with the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the services of Najma Hameed for the country, democracy and the party. He described her party asset. The Prime Minister also prayed for the departed soul.