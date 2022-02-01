PM’s Sehat Card scheme lauded

Islamabad, January 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme to provide health insurance to families across Pakistan. Now private and government hospitals will no longer have to pay premium for universal health coverage and both private and public hospitals will offer treatment to the people, it said.

In a statement issued here today, Chairman PEW Brig. (Retd) Aslam Khan said that the ambitious project will help the rich and the poor to have free healthcare for the first time in the country. The scheme will cost the government Rs450 billion and will provide free medical treatment to the people and each family can avail treatment worth Rs1 million annually, he said.

The introduction of the health card scheme would put pressure on government hospitals to raise their standards and if they fail to do so, then people would opt for private hospitals and the government hospitals will not be able to generate revenue, he added. Aslam Khan said that the PM has rightly observed that the government health sector in Pakistan deteriorated over time and this system is catered to the rich, while the elite has never bothered to create a welfare state.

The prime minister said the government will also facilitate private hospitals to venture into rural areas as the government will provide land at cheap rates to private hospitals and also remove duties on medical equipment in a bid to facilitate them. He also lauded the initiatives of PM Imran Khan during the pandemic which has saved a lot of jobs and businesses.

