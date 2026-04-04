﻿Police crackdown across Karachi, 7 arrested including street criminals and a wanted suspect in a rape case

Authorities arrested 7 individuals, including street criminals and Rahim Azhar, a wanted suspect in a rape case, on Sunday in a series of law enforcement operations across the city. A weapon was also recovered during the arrest.

In a separate operation in Manghopir, West police arrested four individuals following a raid on a passenger bus. During the search, officers recovered and confiscated 7,200 packets of gutka/mawa. The vehicle used for the illegal transport was also taken into custody by the authorities.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in Korangi District, East Zone, took two alleged street criminals into custody. Authorities reported the recovery of a weapon and a snatched motorcycle. The suspects are reported to have a prior criminal record, and an investigation into their activities is underway.

Additionally, Shah Latif Police successfully recovered a stolen Honda 125 motorcycle. The vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner.