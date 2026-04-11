﻿Police encounter in Thatta, alleged suspect involved in multiple crimes arrested in injured state

A suspect involved in multiple criminal activities including drug trafficking and armed robbery was arrested in an injured state by Thatta Police today after an exchange of fire.

The encounter took place this morning within the limits of Thatta police station, specifically in the slum area of Lal Chatto Dargah, where an exchange of fire occurred between police personnel and the suspects.

Authorities have identified the injured person in custody as Muhammad Rafiq, son of Muhammad Ishaq Makrani Baloch, a resident of Amri Stop, Thatta.

According to initial police investigations, the arrested individual is linked to multiple crimes including drug distribution, robbery, and motorcycle theft in Thatta, Makli, and surrounding areas. A pistol, allegedly used in these criminal activities, was also recovered from his possession at the scene.

The arrested suspect has been transferred to a medical center for treatment. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are conducting a background check to ascertain the full details of his criminal record.

In this regard, police operations are underway to apprehend other escaped individuals involved in the incident. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.