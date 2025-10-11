In a significant move to lower political tensions, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reportedly reached an understanding to halt mutual criticism in the media after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a crucial telephonic conversation on Thursday.
During their exchange, the prime minister consulted the PPP chairman on the prevailing political landscape, with both leaders discussing the rehabilitation of flood-affected populations and matters concerning the nation’s foreign policy.
Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the importance of fostering political harmony and cooperation among all parties. In response, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concurred on the necessity for a national consensus, affirming that all political forces must collaborate in the best interest of the public and the country’s stability.
Sources revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar played a pivotal role in mediating and easing the recent strain that had developed between the two major coalition partners.
These peacemaking efforts included a recent visit by Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to Nawabshah for a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari. The discussions were described as constructive, leading to President Zardari’s agreement that party leaders should immediately refrain from issuing confrontational statements.
This method of back-channel diplomacy reflects a long-standing tradition between the two parties, reminiscent of historical meetings held between the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif at Ishaq Dar’s residence in Dubai to resolve political differences.