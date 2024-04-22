Power companies involved in over-billing practice: Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister of Energy Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the K-Electric, Hesco and Sepco have been involved in over-billing.

Addressing a gathering here, provincial minister said that the electric companies received several millions of rupees from Sindh’s people in over-billing. He said the government took action over inflated bills and got the money returned back to people.

Nasir Shah said there were over-billing complaints in government departments too, and payments made for installation of smart meters. “Most of the smart meters yet to be installed, even after one year of the payment,” he said. “Only 30 to 35 percent smart meters have been installed so far”, he added. Provincial energy minister highlighted the need of work on the alternate energy.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed for taking steps to bring the electricity bills down. “Several projects have been underway including those in cooperation with the World Bank”, he said. He said if there is issue of land for manufacturing, share with us, we will solve the matter.