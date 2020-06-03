Power Minister inaugurates Euro V petroleum products testing laboratory in Islamabad

June 3, 2020

Islamabad, June 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub inaugurated Euro V petroleum products testing laboratory in Islamabad on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Euro IV and V petrol will be available in the country in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean and green environment. He said clean fuel is need of the hour to protect the country from adverse impacts of the climate change.

The Minister said testing lab project has been prepared at a cost of 304 million rupees under which such facilities will be established in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta. He said the petroleum testing lab established in Islamabad has ISO certification.

