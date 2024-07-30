ISLAMABAD, July 29 (PPI) President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need for enhancing the outreach of the Benazir Income Support Programme as well as the number of beneficiaries for the uplift of underprivileged sections of society.
He was talking to Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Rubina Khalid during a briefing on the program. The President asked the Chairperson of BISP to establish an office at Gwadar so that the deserving people of the area could benefit from the Programme.
Taking note of the 0.45 percent service charges by the banks from BISP cardholders, the President said that the service charges need to be waived off, and in this regard, the State Bank of Pakistan should be approached.
He said that the new payment system would also protect BISP beneficiaries from exploitation.
He also called for engaging donors and the private sector to support BISP in its endeavours to provide scholarships to the maximum number of deserving students.
During the briefing, the President was informed about the core initiatives taken by BISP, including the Benazir Kafalat Program, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Program, BISP Scholarships for Undergraduates Program and Benazir Nashounuma Program.
The Chairperson BISP informed that 598.718 billion rupees have been allocated for BISP during the ongoing fiscal year.
She said that Benazir Kafalat is the flagship program of BISP, providing unconditional cash transfers to eligible women and transgender persons across Pakistan.