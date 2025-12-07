On the occasion of Finland’s 108th Independence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed Pakistan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation, identifying green transition, digitalization, and telecommunication as key areas for a strong partnership.
In a formal message today to his Finnish counterpart, President Alexander Stubb, President Zardari extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Finland, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries.
The President praised Finland’s remarkable development since independence, acknowledging its significant progress in the fields of education, technology, innovation, research, biotechnology, and forestry.
He also made special mention of Finland’s extraordinary record of topping the World Happiness Index for eight consecutive years.
Highlighting the vast potential for further cooperation, the President said that in addition to the technology sectors, the bilateral partnership could also be extended to business, mining, and education.
President Zardari concluded by expressing the hope that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Finland will be further strengthened in the coming years.