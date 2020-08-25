President: (Isolation of Muslims by Indian Govt matter of grave concern: President)

August 25, 2020

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi has said the isolation of Muslims by the Indian government is a matter of grave concern and it is the responsibility of the world to hold India accountable for the repressive actions against minority groups.

This was expressed by the President while talking to outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia, Iwan Suyudhie Amri, who paid a farewell call on him, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday. The President said that India was increasingly becoming intolerant to Muslims, who are being persecuted and targeted persistently.

He said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Indonesia, and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in areas of trade, economy and defence. He thanked the government of Indonesia for very ably steering the discussion in the United Nations Security Council on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides emphasized the need to further expand bilateral relations in the fields of defence and trade.

Related Posts