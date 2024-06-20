NAWABSHAH, June 19 (PPI) President Asif Ali Zardari visited his ancestral graveyard at Baloo Ja Quba in Nawabshah.
He visited the graves of his parents, showered flowers and offered Fateha. The President offered Fateha at the graves of his mother Begum Bilqis Sultana and late father Hakim Ali Zardari.
The President also placed flowers on the graves of other loved ones and relatives in Baloo Ja Quba Cemetery and prayed for the recompense of the deceased. Sister of the President, Faryal Talpur, also accompanied him.