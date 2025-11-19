Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif formally expressed his happiness following the Pakistan cricket team’s recent One-Day International (ODI) series victory against Sri Lanka and praised the collective effort that led to this success.
In a statement on Monday, the Prime Minister praised the “determination, hard work, and team spirit” shown by the entire squad. He particularly appreciated the role of the players, coaching staff, and team management in the series victory.
The Prime Minister specifically commended the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, for his leadership.
Looking ahead, Sharif expressed “best wishes for the entire team.” He expressed hope that they “will continue to bring laurels to the country and the nation with the same spirit and performance in the future.”