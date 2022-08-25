Prime Minister Shehbaz leaves for home after two-day official visit to Qatar 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after a two-day official visit to Qatar. At Doha airport, he was bid farewell by Qatari Transport Minister Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti. As a result of the Prime Minister’s successful meetings with the Qatari leadership and traders, Qatar Investment Authority is preparing to invest three billion dollars in different sectors of Pakistan.

