Prime Minister, United Nations Secretary General arrive in Larkana

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General have arrived in Larkana where they will meet the internally displaced people who have become homeless due to devastating floods in the area.

