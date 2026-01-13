The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant downturn on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeting by more than 2,000 points and erasing approximately PKR 168.5 billion from the market capitalisation.
The KSE-100 Index concluded the trading session at 182,384.15 points, a substantial decline of 2,025.52 points or 1.10 per cent from the previous close of 184,409.67. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a high of 184,439.07 and a low of 182,303.56.
Similarly, the KSE-30 Index also recorded a considerable loss, closing at 55,901.83 points. This represented a drop of 692.05 points, translating to a 1.22 per cent decrease from its prior position of 56,593.88.
Despite the bearish sentiment, overall market activity in the regular market saw a slight increase in share volume. The turnover rose to 1.058 billion shares from 1.033 billion on the previous trading day. However, the traded value saw a considerable reduction, falling to PKR 48.23 billion from the previous session”s PKR 52.92 billion.
Activity in the Deliverable Futures Contracts (DFC) market also diminished, with turnover decreasing to 201.57 million shares and traded value declining to PKR 11.83 billion.
The widespread selling pressure resulted in a significant erosion of investor wealth, as the total market capitalisation contracted to PKR 20.59 trillion from its previous standing of PKR 20.76 trillion.