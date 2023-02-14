PTCL Group’s largest E-Sports gaming tournament, GAMEKEY Arena concluded in Lahore

LAHORE: Team AGONxi8 Esports has been crowned the ultimate PUBG MOBILE champion of Pakistan after the squad carried the day at the grand finale of PTCL Group’s largest E-Sports gaming tournament ‘GameKey Arena’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

Sixteen top PUBG MOBILE squads battled it out to decide the champion in the ultimate showdown, spanning 15 maps. AGONxI8 was the last squad standing, with 3X ESPORTS and 52 ESPORTS taking the second and third spots respectively. 3X Miracle clinched the top fragger spot with 38 kills while AG18 FALAK and 52 XHASSAN seized second and third places with 37 and 28 kills respectively.

Over 700 PUBG MOBILE squads participated in the online qualifiers of the tournament which was played on PTCL Group’s newly launched E-Sports gaming platform GameKey, which provides single window access to all popular online gaming labels to all data users in Pakistan.

PTCL Group awarded a prize pool of PKR 3,000,000 to the winning and runner-up squads at the prize distribution ceremony preceding an enthralling musical concert by popular Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail. The champion team was awarded PKR 1,200,000 while the two runner-ups received PKR 550,000 and PKR 300,000 respectively.

The top fragger 3X Miracle received a cash prize of PKR 50 thousand while the two runner ups received PKR 30 thousand and PKR 20 thousand for their matchless exploits in the tournament.

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Amir Pasha, Group Director Public Relations, CSR, Corporate Communication and Media, PTCL Group said, “Pakistan has immense untapped potential in E-Sports. PTCL and Ufone 4G intend to tap into this unexplored talent in order to enrich the fledgling gaming culture in the country. GameKey Arena tournament, which was played on our newly launched E-Sports gaming platform GameKey, provides a conducive platform for young and experienced players to explore and groom their talents and use the opportunity to test their skills against the best in the game to be able to grow and succeed as professional gamers.”

GameKey Arena was the inaugural tournament on GameKey platform, however, PTCL and Ufone 4G intend to transform it into a calendar event, making it an annual gaming festival for gaming enthusiasts from across the country.

The GameKey Arena tournament received an overwhelmingly positive response. Pakistan’s gaming community appreciated PTCL Group for organizing one of the largest E-Sports tournaments in the country to support Pakistani gamers. Hundreds of thousands of gaming enthusiasts, especially PUBG MOBILE fans caught the action live as important matches were live streamed through Ufone 4G’s social media channels.