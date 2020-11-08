KARACHI:Member of National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is near to end from political scene as it has neither one point agenda nor any public support while on the other hand because of the clear cut hints of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the opposition parties may dissolve PDM themselves very soon.

“PPP leaders would never go with extremist party leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The interests and the outlines of both PPP and PML-N are totally against each other hence. The leaders of both parties have issued green signals to other allied parties while PML-N leaders have already been exposed because of their narratives which have now become alarming for party workers and other senior leaders and in this situation more sincere PML-N leaders will quit party soon,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

Quoting Balochistan leader Abdul Qadir Baloch, Nusrat further revealed that many other PML-N leaders were in queue to quit party because of Sharif family’s narrative against country as well as state’s curiosity and the other parties of PDM were very much angry about the narratives, demands and calls of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Nawaz Sharif.

People are now well aware and have realized that PDM has no agenda for masses and has no interest with public that’s why they have clearly refused PMD, especially PML-N, she said.

“They know that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not only most sincere leader but PTI is also playing its best role for the betterment and wellbeing of country and nation and PTI would complete its five years tenure.

She stated that the government was trying to overcome unemployment and lawlessness, particularly inflation, and dozens of steps were being taken in this connection.