KARACHI (PPI) The PTI Sindh convoy, led by its President Haleem Adil Sheikh, departed from Karachi’s Al-Asif Square bus terminal today, heading towards Swabi for the rally on August 5.
The convoy, which includes PTI officials, party’s Karachi Division leaders, activists, and members of the women’s wing, began their journey in buses and vehicles. As the convoy traveled through various cities, including Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Naushahro Feroze, Moro, Kandiaro, Khairpur, and Sukkur, it received a warm welcome from the supporters.
Before departure, Mr Sheikh spoke to the media, highlighting the significance of the rally and expressing his dissatisfaction with the current government’s policies. He stated, “A sea of people from Karachi is heading to Swabi for the rally. This country cannot run without the release of Imran Khan. The fake government of Form 47 has brought the country to bankruptcy. Today’s Swabi rally will be a public referendum, with millions expected to attend.” he added.
Sheikh criticized the government’s refusal to allow PTI rallies in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. He said: “PTI is the largest political party in the country, which is being unfairly targeted despite winning the most seats in the general elections.” He declared that the decisions made against the people’s aspirations could not sustain the country. After Imran Khan’s release, all issues would be resolved, he added.
He also mentioned the public’s dissatisfaction with the current government policies and the economic hardships faced by citizens. “The people of Sindh have responded to Imran Khan’s call. The PPP has been exploiting the resources of Sindh for 15 years, but this is its last term. Like the rest of Pakistan, the PPP will be eradicated from Sindh.” The PTI Sindh convoy continued its journey to Swabi via the Motorway, with dozens of buses, cars, and vans, while other leaders traveled by train and plane to join the rally.