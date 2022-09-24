PTI splits into two groups in Bannu

Bannu: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has split into two groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Bannu over the promotion of alleged nepotism by party leaders on Saturday. PTI workers in Bannu have registered their strong protest against KP Minister for Transport and Modern Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir and member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan for appointing their brothers as the party’s organisation committee general secretary and president, respectively, and thus completely refusing to accept the elections’ results.

Members of the organisation committee, on the other hand, had elected Junaid Rasheed as their president and Iqbal Jadun as general secretary. During their protest, the committee members shouted ‘Down with Malik Shah Muhammad and Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan.

Later talking to the media, PTI workers said that the provincial minister feared that he might not get the party’s ticket in the next general elections; therefore he appointed his brother Malik Gul Baz Khan Wazir as the organisation committee general secretary. And the same fear, the workers added, prompted MPA Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan to appoint his brother Hikmat Yar Khan as president. Malik Shakil Khan, a PTI worker, even alleged that both MPAs were involved in corruption.