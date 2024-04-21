Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session on Monday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to summon the pre-budget session of the Punjab Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday (tomorrow).

The Ministry of Law has dispatched the summary for the pre-budget session to the Governor of Punjab for approval, official said Sunday.

The pre-budget session will primarily focus on deliberating suggestions and recommendations for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

Treasury and opposition members will participate in discussions regarding budget proposals and allocations.

Notably, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) are expected to provide input and suggestions pertaining to the needs and development priorities of their respective constituencies during the session.

According to sources of the Punjab Assembly, the Governor of Punjab will issue the official notification for the pre-budget session. Preparations for the pre-budget session have been initiated.