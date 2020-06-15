Punjab cabinet unanimously approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21, besides finance bill 2020. Supplementary budget 2019-20 and revised estimates for the financial year 2019-20 was also approved in the meeting. On this occasion the Chief Minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan steps have been proposed in the budget to provide relief to the common man.

