Survey and spray operations underway to control locust across the country: NDMA

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority says survey and spray operations to control locust are underway across the country. According to the spokesperson of NDMA, survey of 312,000 hectares of area was carried out while 6800 hectares were sprayed across the country during the last twenty-four hours.

He said 5300 hectares in Balochistan, 1000 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 800 hectares in Sindh were sprayed during the last twenty-four hours. He said that 1288 teams participated in the operation. The Spokesperson said over 623,000 hectares of area has so far been sprayed across the country. He said the crop munching bug exists in 40 districts of the country, including 29 districts in Balochistan, 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3 in Sindh.

