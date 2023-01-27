Punjab CM allots portfolios to ministers

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has allotted portfolios to eight ministers of the provincial cabinet on Friday. SM Tanveer has been given the portfolios of Energy and Industries. Dr Javed Akram has been allotted Specialized Healthcare portfolio.

Ibrahim Murad has been given the portfolio of Municipalities, while Bilal Afzal has been given the C and W Department, and Dr Jamal Nasir has been given the Primary Health portfolio. In the same fashion, Mansoor Qadir has been allotted the portfolio of Higher Education and the Schools Education, Auqaf and Zakat portfolio goes to Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and Aamir Mir has been given Information portfolio. The S and GAD department has issued a formal notification in this regard.