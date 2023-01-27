Petition seeking Fawad’s post-arrest bail filed in sessions court

Lahore: A petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was filed in a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday. The bail application was filed by lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bokhari in which it was stated that false accusations have been levelled against Fawad and he has been wrongfully nominated in the sedition case.

The petition says that the plaintiff wants to harass and blackmail the PTI leader, pleading with the court to accept the latter’s bail application. However, it is still undecided which court will hear the bail application of Fawad Ch. According to lawyer Faisal Ch, there is a legal hitch in Fawad’s application as it has not been decided so far whether the magistrate court will hear his petition or some other court.

Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan has reserved the judgement on the matter and would announce shortly which court will hear Fawad’s bail plea. Earlier in the day, the Islamabad session’s court sent the former federal minister on 14-day judicial remand in a case related to using threatening language against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members. Pronouncing his verdict reserved earlier in the day on Friday, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmad Raja ordered to send Fawad Chaudhry to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.