﻿Punjab CM restores laptop scheme for students

In a decisive move aimed at bolstering educational opportunities, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday restored the laptop scheme for students across the province.

The decision, announced during a meeting held in Lahore, underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

During the meeting, Maryam stressed the crucial necessity of augmenting educational facilities, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap in access to education, especially in disadvantaged areas. The discussion also focused on the promotion of higher education, the revival of the laptop scheme, and the provision of transport facilities for students.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved to prioritize the establishment of new universities and colleges in backward districts, aiming to address disparities in educational opportunities. Currently, over 650,000 students are enrolled in both private and public sector universities in Punjab, with a gender distribution of 44% boys and 56% girls.

In a bid to facilitate student mobility and access, she announced the distribution of 20 thousand motorbikes across the province. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of fostering educational empowerment and inclusivity.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration of an “educational emergency,” underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in both the school and higher education sectors. The reinstatement of the laptop scheme marks a significant milestone, bridging a seven-year gap in its implementation.