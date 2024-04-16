Punjab CM visits Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz visited the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree on Tuesday and took around its different sections and wards.

She expressed her displeasure over seeing long queues of patients at the OPD (Outdoor Patients Department) and reprimanded the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

She also directed the hospital administration to streamline the system of the hospital to facilitate the patients. The Chief Minister talked to women patients at the OPD and assured that the hospital will be provided with all possible facilities.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to a small child who was admitted to the hospital.