Punjab Govt working on various projects to increase water saving capacity: Mohsin Leghari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Friday that sensible use of water was vital to protect coming generations from water shortage.

He said this while addressing a convention on ‘Save Water save Life’ held under the ageis of Insaf Lawyers Forum here. He said: “Many countries save 40 per cent water while Pakistan only saves 10 per cent water which is alarming.

“He said the incumbent government was working on various projects to increase the water saving capacity from 13 million acre ft to 25 million acre ft so that country may not face water shortage for agriculture purposes and drinking.

Mohsin Khan Leghari said that it was highly important to stop wastage of water and added that water issue should be tackled seriously. Punjab Insaf Lawyers Forum President Syed Anees Ali Hashmi and others were also present.