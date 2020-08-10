Punjab Retains Pre-Corona Position: Chief Minister Punjab

August 10, 2020

Lahore, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that Punjab has retained the pre-corona position which is very good news. Timely anti-corona steps were taken and the administration worked day and night to yield positive results. We have remained safe from the expected corona related losses and all activities have been restored today except educational institutions and holding of big congregations. The routine life has been restored to normal and I pay tributes to who played their role in overcoming this virus. He was talking to the media at PSCA here on Monday.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the Punjab government made wonderful cleanliness arrangements on Eid ul-Azha and everyone has acknowledged it. Such cleanliness arrangements were not made in the past, he added. Similarly, the Punjab government has taken the most effective steps to deal with the locust attack and this has been appreciated at every level. Everyone said the Punjab government performed better, he stated.

He said all other challenges have also been well-handled by the government. The administration has been directed to go into the field to provide relief to the people as its monsoon season and people should not face any difficulty, he emphasized. The situation in Punjab is much better than other provinces, he maintained. I have presided over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order to review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements and all stakeholders have been consulted in this regard. Best arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram will be made this year and the cabinet committee on law and order will keep an eye on preparations by holding regular meetings, he said.

It will also visit every divisional headquarters to monitor the arrangements and army and rangers are being requisitioned in Muharram-ul-Haram, the CM stated. In reply to another question, CM said that as he had mentioned yesterday that after some time an organized propaganda is initiated against us which aims at creating instability and bring halt in the process of governance within the province. He said that they also create obstacles in the way of providing relief to the masses and such false news are spread by those elements who do not want to see progress. In reply to another question, Usman Buzdar remarked that he has issued directions to Provincial Food Minister and Provincial Industries Minister to take up essential steps to bring stability in the prices of flour and sugar.

He disclosed that Punjab government has purchased 41 lac ton wheat during current year which is even better record than the previous year and added that 20 kg flour bag is available at Rs. 860 in the province. Federal Statistics Department has also acknowledged that situation in Punjab is quite better as compared to other provinces. He emphasized that we are taking stern action with regard to check artificial price-hike and are also undertaking legal action against those found involved in this practice.

He highlighted that price control will be monitored on daily basis and he himself reviews steps taken for price control. In reply to another question, CM maintained that steps taken to impede the spread of coronavirus have proved to be fruitful and only one patient has died of Covid-19 today. He advised that the people should spend their lives with due precautions and will have to strictly implement on the SOPs as specially more care is needed during the month of Muharram in this regard. He further highlighted that we have combated this pandemic with bravery and will have to fight with it by taking due precautions in future also.

He appealed to the masses to refrain from going to public gatherings and must wear masks along with maintaining social distance. In reply to another question, Usman Buzdar outlined that Punjab Safe City is state-of-the-art project and no such project exists in Pakistan. With the blessings of Allah Almighty our government will launch safe city project in Rawalpindi and in other cities, he added. He highlighted that there is not a single case in Punjab which could not be traced and we have traced all cases with the help of Safe City Cameras.

In reply to another question, CM said that a few days back he had visited Lahore City late night and wherever he noticed any shortcoming or negligence, prompt action was taken and also issued necessary directions to the concerned departments in this regard. He remarked that he would continue to make such surprise visits in future also. In reply to another question, he said that he would not go to NAB Office with a large number of people. He maintained that he would personally appear before NAB and will present his point of view. CM in reply to another question said that no file is stopped to proceed in Punjab.

