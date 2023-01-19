Rain, snowfall expected in parts of Balochistan

Quetta: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta on Thursday forecast that normal to moderate rain may occur in coastal areas, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Kalat, Khuzdar, Bolan, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob and surroundings while normal rain with snowfall is expected in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Ziarat, Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Killa Saifullah and adjoining areas, however, cloudy weather would remain in rest parts of the province during the next 24 hours

Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province with cold to very cold conditions. However, light snowfall / rain may occur in Quetta, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah and Killa Abdullah areas with its surrounding areas during the next 48 hours. Weather prevailed during the last 24: ain recorded in Quetta, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nokundi, Panjgur, Turbat, Zhob, Usta Muhammad, Loralai, Mastung, Chaman, Muslim Bagh, Pishin and Ziarat. Snow occurred in Ziarat and Quetta during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday: Barkhan 14, Dalbandin 11.5, Gwadar 25, Jiwani 25, Kalat 10, Khuzdar 16.5, Lasbela 25.5, Nokkundi 12.5, Panjgur 20.5, Pasni 26, Quetta 5.5, Samungli 7.5, Sibi 17, Turbat 25, Ormara 24, Zhob 11, Uthal 26.7 and Usta Muhammad 18.