The Meteorological Department today issued a forecast indicating a strong possibility of rain, thunder and lightning, and rain with strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar Region, South and East Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. In contrast, hot and dry conditions are expected in other parts of the country.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies, strong winds and rain, including thunder and lightning, for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla, Jammu, and Leh.

Temperatures were recorded this morning in various major cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad at 22 degrees Celsius, Lahore and Peshawar both at 27 degrees Celsius, Karachi at 28 degrees Celsius, and Quetta at 21 degrees Celsius. In hill stations and northern areas, Gilgit recorded 13 degrees Celsius, Murree 15 degrees Celsius, and Muzaffarabad 20 degrees Celsius.

In occupied territories, morning temperatures in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla were recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. Jammu recorded 22 degrees Celsius, Leh 0 degrees Celsius, and Shopian 11 degrees Celsius.