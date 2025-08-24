The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during the next 24 hours. These weather conditions are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Intermittent rain is also expected in South Punjab, Northeast and South Balochistan, and Upper Sindh. Saturday morning temperatures were: Islamabad 26°C, Lahore and Karachi 28°C, Peshawar 29°C, Quetta 23°C, Gilgit 18°C, Murree 17°C, and Muzaffarabad 24°C.
The weather situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is varied. Partly cloudy skies are predicted in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla. However, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Jammu.