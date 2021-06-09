Rally taken against arrest of JSQM activists and leaders

SHAHDADPUR: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz took out a rally outside Shahdadpur Press Club on Sunday against the arrest of party activists and leaders. Protesters, holding placards and banners, demanded the safe release of the JSQM workers, activists and leaders.

Under the leadership of Wazeer Kalhoro, hundreds of protestors took to the streets against the arrest of JSQM activists and leaders in Karachi during the sit-in against Bahria Town.

Ghulam Mustafa Soomro, ex-president Shahdadpur Bar, during his speech said that the people of Sindh had declared Bahria Town as enemy project and would never allow the ancestral villages to be demolished at any cost. “We will defend single inch of our mother land,” said Soomro.