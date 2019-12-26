Reforms being made at large scale in health sector: Dr. Zafar

December 26, 2019

Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza says reforms are being made at a large scale in the health sector.

Talking to the Deputy Health Minister of Iran in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan and Iran are taking advantage from each other’s experience in the health sector.

He said our medical experts have learnt a lot from the primary healthcare system of Iran.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters pertaining to the health sector in detail.

Source: Radio Pakistan

