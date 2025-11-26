The franchise rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League”s most valuable team, Lahore Qalandars, have been renewed with the current ownership for the next ten years, securing the three-time champions” long-term future in the competition.
According to a report today, the agreement was finalized on Monday, with the owners being one of the initial franchises to extend their partnership at a market value determined by the globally respected audit firm Ernst and Young after a comprehensive assessment.
This long-term commitment is seen as a significant vote of confidence in the HBL PSL”s brand value, particularly as the league prepares to expand to eight teams from its 11th edition next year.
“It gives me immense pleasure that Lahore Qalandars will continue to stay with its current owners,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “Atif Rana and Sameen Rana have worked extremely hard to turn this franchise into a household name… Their decision is a testament of confidence in the power and pull of the HBL PSL.”
The chairman also noted the team”s consistent role in promoting the league and cricket across the nation, stating, “The PCB looks forward to sustaining this partnership and advancing our shared objectives for the growth of the game.”
Echoing this sentiment, PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer remarked on the team”s impact. “The Qalandars’ passion, energy and belief in the HBL PSL have been instrumental in shaping the league’s spirit and inspiring millions of fans and we are thrilled that we are going to continue working with Atif Rana and Sameen Rana over the next 10 years.”
Naseer further commended the franchise”s dedication to developing players. “Their commitment to nurturing talent and elevating Pakistan cricket is commendable. We’re excited to continue this incredible journey together and to create an even brighter, bolder future for the HBL PSL.”
The renewal comes during a period of on-field dominance for the franchise, which has captured three titles in the past four years under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, the current skipper of Pakistan”s men”s ODI side.