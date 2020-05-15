Home » General, Official News
Resolution thanking China for Supporting Pakistan on Coronavirus Crises
May 15, 2020
Islamabad, May 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): House passes unanimous resolution praising the Chinese support to Pakistan during these testing times.
