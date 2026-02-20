Inspector General of Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, has ordered an immediate inquiry after an accident involving a police vehicle in Sujawal district revealed the transportation of hazardous raw materials.
The IG took strict notice of the incident and directed the Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday to investigate the matter and submit an immediate report.
“The report should promptly identify those responsible and legal action should be taken,” said the provincial police chief.
The IG Sindh further ordered that strict departmental action be initiated against the police personnel involved in the incident.
Emphasizing the prohibition of misuse of official resources, the IG said, “The department’s vehicle cannot be allowed to be used for any illegal and unauthorized activity.”
Reiterating the force’s stance on corruption, IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho said, “There is a zero-tolerance policy in the department for corruption, abuse of power, and illegal activities.”