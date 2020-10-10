Rulers inflicted more harm to economy than enemies: Expert

KARACHI:Former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt said on Saturday that incompetent rulers have inflicted more harm to the economy than the enemies of Pakistan have.

Volumes can be written on the promises of the rulers which were never honoured, he said in a statement. Butt said that overwhelming majority of rulers had depended on promises and claims while damaging national interest for their gains with the exception of a few.

He noted that a neighbouring country was destabilizing Pakistan since decades by transforming the country into a desert, but the rulers had ignored this threat for the last 53 years. “Rather they have amassed billions in the name of overcoming energy scarcity. There is not a single political party in Pakistan which can claim to have substantially improved area under cultivation, yield, irrigation system or quality of life of farmers.”

Despite being an agricultural country our import of fruits and vegetables is more than what it was 15years back, he observed. Butt said that nothing was done to boost industrialization in the country to improve employment, production, exports resulting in unsustainable import bill.

The political struggle among politicians has taken the economy as hostage and masses have to pay the bill for uncertainty, he said, adding that majority of rulers were good in borrowing pushing up debt to over Rs 44000 billion and burdening country by foreign debt worth 112 billion dollars.