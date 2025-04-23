The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, held talks in a cordial atmosphere here on Monday and reviewed with satisfaction the entire gamut of bilateral relations.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, is on a visit in Pakistan from April 21-22, 2025, at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
According to Foreign Office, lauding the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed his resolve to further strengthen friendly ties with Rwanda in diverse fields, especially in trade, investment, and educational exchanges.
Echoing the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe expressed his keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.
He congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on the election of Pakistan as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026. The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.
Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy friendly and cordial ties underpinned by shared values, mutual trust, and cooperation at the international fora.